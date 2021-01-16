CBI says 4 of its officials got Rs 50 lakh in bribes for leaking info to 2 firms

According to CBI, these officials were sharing information about cases against Shree Shyam Pulp & Board Mills Pvt Ltd and Frost International in exchange for bribes. (Representational)

Four CBI officials, who had been raided by the agency on Thursday for alleged corruption, had allegedly received more than Rs 50 lakh from two companies under probe for bank loan fraud for allegedly leaking crucial case information to office-bearers of the two firms.

The four officials — Dy SPs R K Sangwan and R K Rishi, Inspector Kapil Dhankad and steno Sameer Kumar Singh — have been booked under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act) and the IPC.

According to CBI, these officials were sharing information about cases against Shree Shyam Pulp & Board Mills Pvt Ltd and Frost International in exchange for bribes.

The agency has also booked office-bearers of these companies, including Sujay and Uday Desai, both directors in Frost International, and Mandeep Kaur Dhillon, additional director in Shree Shyam Pulp. Apart from this, two lawyers, Arvind Kumar Gupta and Manohar Malik, have also been booked for allegedly bribing the officials.

According to CBI, in the case of Shree Shyam Pulp, Dy SP RK Sangwan, who was once the investigating officer of the case, “paid a bribe of Rs 10 lakh in cash on behalf of Ms Mandeep Kaur Dhillon to (inspector) Kapil Dhankad”. In return, CBI has alleged, Dhankad conveyed confidential information relating to the investigation to Sangwan “with an intention to favour the accused”.

CBI has alleged that Dhankad also received a bribe of Rs Rs 10 lakh from Dy SP Rishi who made this payment on behalf of Desais of Frost International.

“Further, it is reliably learnt that Shri R K Rishi, DSP received Rs 15 lakhs twice through two advocates namely Shri Manohar Malik and Shri Arvind Gupta (having office in Defence Colony) to extend favors to a Chandigarh based company against which a corruption case was being investigated by CBI. In this matter, Shri Kapil Dhankad twice received Rs 2.5 lakhs from Shri Arvind Gupta for having brokered the deal through Shri R K Rishi,” the CBI FIR said.

“It has also been reliably learnt that the details of the investigation of many other cases including confidential notes and directions have been communicated by Shri Sameer Kumar Singh, Steno, to Shri R K Sangwan and Shri R K Rishi on pecuniary considerations to protect the interests of the accused,” the FIR added.

The agency had on Thursday raided its own headquarters apart from 14 other locations across the country in connection with the case.