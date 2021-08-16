CBI: Rs 5 lakh for info on Dhanbad judge’s death

THE CBI has announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information related to the alleged murder of Dhanbad Additional Sessions Judge Uttam Anand.

“lf any person is having any kind of knowledge/ information of importance related to this murder, he/she may kindly inform CBI, Special Crime-I, New Dethi, Camp CSIR Satkar Guest House, Dhanbad on the phone numbers given below. Cash reward of Rs 5,00,000… will be given to the person who will furnish worthwhile information relating to the crime,” a CBI notice issued on Sunday said.

The information has to be given to Investigating Officer of the case SP Vijay Shukla on numbers 7827728856, 011-24368640 and 011-24368641, the CBI said, adding that the name of the informant will be kept secret.

Shukla, who has been camping in Dhanbad, said: “Yes, we posted a notice in various areas of Dhanbad on August 14.”

Dhanbad Additional Sessions Judge Uttam Anand died on July 28 after being knocked down by an auto-rickshaw near Randheer Prasad Verma Chowk while on a morning jog.

CCTV footage showed the auto veered towards him on the broad road, hit him from behind and fled the scene.

The CBI has taken the custody of two men – auto driver Lakhan Verma and his accomplice Rahul Verma — who are accused in the case.

The Jharkhand High Court and the Supreme Court are keeping an eye on the case. A High Court bench of Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad had directed the CBI to initiate a probe at the earliest. The court had also directed the state government to hand over all the documents of the case to the CBI.