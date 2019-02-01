CBI row: SC notice to Centre on Bassi’s plea challenging transfer order by Nageswara Rao

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Centre and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a plea by CBI Deputy Superintendent of Police A K Bassi, challenging his transfer order to Port Blair by interim Director M Nageswara Rao.

Advertising

Rao had passed the transfer order on October 24 last year immediately after taking charge following the removal of then CBI director Alok Verma. The directive, was, however, revoked after Verma was reinstated as CBI director then after the apex court quashed his removal.

Appearing for Bassi in the top court today, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan said the case raised questions on the governance of the CBI and that the matter would affect the purity of investigation. The apex court sought a response from the government and the investigating agency within six weeks.

The CBI DSP, who was the investigating officer in an alleged corruption case against former CBI No. 2 Rakesh Asthana, had earlier alleged that he was being “victimised by the present CBI director M Nageswara Rao”. He alleged that Rao “represents certain elements within the CBI, who did not want him to conduct a free and fair investigation in the Asthana FIR”.

Advertising

Bassi had also alleged that the transfer order was the first step to implicate him either in a false criminal case or in departmental proceedings for doing his duties in a fair and impartial manner into the FIR against Mr Asthana. He said it was not a routine case of a transfer.