CBI registers case against Lawyers Collective, names Anand Grover in FIR

The CBI Tuesday booked advocate Anand Grover, trustee and director of Delhi-based Lawyers Collective, for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010 (FCRA) rules. Grover is the husband of noted Supreme Court lawyer Indira Jaising and the NGO has fought many cases in public interest.

Advertising

The FIR also names several officer-bearers and functionaries of the NGO and unknown private persons and public servants under IPC sections that deal with forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

The probe agency added sections of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010 in the FIR after receiving a complaint against the NGO from the Union Home Ministry.

The NGO, established in 1981, states on its website that it “is a group of lawyers with a mission to empower and change the status of marginalised groups through the effective use of the law, and engagement in human rights advocacy, legal aid and litigation.”

The NGO was issued a notice in May by the Supreme Court on the alleged violations. Jaisingh and Grover had then alleged “victimisation” as Jaising took up “the issue of allegations of sexual harassment against CJI Ranjan Gogoi by a former employee of the SC”.

— With PTI inputs