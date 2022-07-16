scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 16, 2022

CBI recovers Rs 1.86 crore in cash from agriculture ministry official held in bribery case

CBI has arrested Padam Singh, Plant Protection Officer of the ministry posted at Visakhapatnam, along with Athi Bulli Reddiya alias Murali, regional manager, Exim Logistics Private Limited, in a bribery case of Rs 6,000, the agency said in a statement.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: July 16, 2022 7:27:05 pm
The searches were conducted at the premises of the accused and his associates at Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Roorkee. (File)

The CBI has recovered Rs 1.86 crore in cash allegedly belonging to a Union agriculture ministry official who has been booked in a bribery case in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, officials said on Saturday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Padam Singh, Plant Protection Officer of the ministry posted at Visakhapatnam, along with Athi Bulli Reddiya alias Murali, regional manager, Exim Logistics Private Limited, in a bribery case of Rs 6,000, the agency said in a statement.

It was alleged that the officer was collecting huge amounts of money in bribes from fumigators and shipping agents for issuing phytosanitary certificates for exporting goods and consignment release orders for imported consignments, it said.

“It was further alleged that the public servant (Singh) demanded illegal gratification from the regional manager (Reddiya) of a private company based at Visakhapatnam for clearing a pending application and issuing a favourable certificate to customs for release of import or export consignments of agricultural commodities,” the statement said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — Gender gap to WPP with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — Gender gap to WPP with MCQs
From Dadabhai to Downing Street, the evolution of Indians in British poli...Premium
From Dadabhai to Downing Street, the evolution of Indians in British poli...
Watching Persuasion as a Jane Austen fan: Sense and sensibility sacrifice...Premium
Watching Persuasion as a Jane Austen fan: Sense and sensibility sacrifice...
‘I know I will go to jail, but paying the fine would mean I did a wrong’:...Premium
‘I know I will go to jail, but paying the fine would mean I did a wrong’:...

The searches were conducted at the premises of the accused and his associates at Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Roorkee.

The agency said cash amounting to Rs 1,29,63,450 was recovered from the premises of the public servant and Rs 56.86 lakh also allegedly belonging to him was recovered from the premises of others.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 16: Latest News
Advertisement