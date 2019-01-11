CBI’s Rakesh Asthana’s to face bribery investigation, says Delhi High Court

In a setback for CBI’s Special Director Rakesh Asthana, the Delhi High Court Friday dismissed the pleas filed by him and others seeking quashing of FIR against them on bribery allegations and extortion. The court has further directed the CBI to complete investigation in the case against Asthana and others within 10 weeks. In its judgment, the court observed that the ‘allegation of mala fide raised against then CBI Dir Alok Verma is not made out’.

It also vacated its interim order granting protection to Asthana against criminal proceedings. Justice Waziri said that permission for prior sanction to prosecute Asthana and Kumar was not required considering the facts of the case.

The court’s order came a day after CBI director Alok Verma was ousted from his post on charges of corruption and dereliction of duty. Verma, who was transferred from the post of Director, CBI and posted as Director General, Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards for the residual period of his present term, has declined to take over the post.

The Delhi High Court bench of Justice Najmi Waziri had reserved the judgment on December 20, 2018, on various petitions after hearing submissions of counsel for the CBI, Asthana, Verma, Deputy Superintendent Devender Kumar, and Joint Director A K Sharma. Asthana, Kumar and an alleged middleman Manoj Prasad had moved the court seeking the quashing of the FIR against them.

The FIR was filed after Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana claimed he had paid bribes to get relief in a case related to meat-exporter Moin Qureshi and made allegations of corruption and extortion against Asthana.

Kumar, earlier the investigating officer in a case involving Qureshi, was arrested in the case on October 22 and was granted bail a week later. Prasad was arrested on October 17, 2018, and he was granted bail on December 18.