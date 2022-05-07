CBI raids Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh’s premises in Rs 41-cr loan fraud case

A day after the Delhi police and the Punjab police clashed over the arrest of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the CBI on Saturday raided premises associated with Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh, including in Malerkotla, in connection with a Rs 40.92-crore loan fraud case booked against a company in which he is a director.

A statement issued by the CBI said that approximately Rs 16.57 lakh, around 88 foreign currency notes, property documents, several bank passbooks and other incriminating documents were recovered from premises linked to accused including private firms and their directors and guarantors.

The CBI registered a case of bank loan fraud against Tara Corporation Ltd (later renamed as Malaudh Agro Ltd), where Singh is a director, on the basis of a complaint from Bank of India. Along with Singh and the company based at Gaunspura in Punjab’s Malerkotla tehsil, its directors Balwant Singh, Kulwant Singh and Tejinder Singh have been booked in the case. The agency has also booked a related entity, Tara Health Foods, and its directors.

CBI sources said all the company directors were found to be staying at the same place and were related. During the searches, the agency said, it also found 94 cheques bearing the signatures of different people with as many Aadhaar cards. “Investigation in this regard is going on. Jaswant, Balwant and Kulwant are brothers while Tejinder is Kulwant’s son. They all live in the same house. They are also directors in Tara Health Foods, which is a guarantor for the loan taken by Tara Corporation,” a CBI officer said.

The CBI has alleged that Tara Corporation was engaged in the trading of DOC (de-oiled cake) rice bran, DOC mustard cake, cottonseed cake, maize, bajra and other foodgrains.

“The borrower firm was sanctioned loans at four intervals from 2011-2014 by the bank. It was further alleged that the firm, through its directors, had concealed the hypothecated stock and diverted book debts with mala fide and dishonest intention so that the same were not made available to the creditor bank for inspection and for effecting recovery as a secured creditor,” the CBI said in the statement.

The CBI alleged that this caused a loss of Rs 40.92 crore to the bank. The account was classified as a non-performing asset on March 31, 2014 and declared as fraud on February 9, 2018. “It was also alleged that the loan availed of by the accused has not been used for the purpose for which it was availed of,” the agency said.