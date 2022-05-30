CBI raids on Chidambarams: Cong’s Adhir writes to Speaker: Intervene, protect privileges of Opposition members

Days after the CBI conducted searches at various premises linked to P Chidambaram and his son and Lok Sabha MP Karti, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday wrote to Speaker Om Birla, claiming that the CBI has taken away sensitive and confidential parliamentary papers from Karti.

He accused the government of trying to stifle the voice of the Opposition and urged the Speaker to “intervene and protect the rights and privileges of the Opposition members so that they can discharge their parliamentary duties fearlessly and effectively”.

Chowdhury said Karti and his family are being selectively targeted in the name of ‘so called’ raid and investigation.

“This is to bring to your kind attention a serious matter of national importance. An MP is constitutionally conferred with certain privileges so that he can discharge his parliamentary duties without any fear or favour from the government. However, during the present regime, the Opposition members are being targeted and intimidated and their parliamentary privileges are being breached,” Chowdhury said in his letter to Birla.

Referring to the case of Karti, Chowdhury said, “The CBI is intimidating him and worse, they have seized confidential and sensitive parliamentary papers. Karti P Chidambaram is a member of Parliamentary Standing Committee for Information and Technology. The draft notes and other sensitive parliamentary papers pertaining to the above-mentioned parliamentary committee has been unlawfully seized/confiscated by the CBI. This is nothing but intimidation and an attempt by the government to stifle the voice of the Opposition in Parliament.”

“Such targeted intimidation of an MP amounts to breach of privilege…You are the custodian and guardian of the dignity of the House and also the rights and privileges of the members of Lok Sabha. I appeal to you that as the guardian of the Lower House, you may kindly intervene and protect the rights and privileges of the opposition members so that they can discharge their parliamentary duties fearlessly and effectively,” he said.

Karti had last week levelled the same charges through a letter to the Speaker.