Toggle Menu
CBI raids former Haryana CM BS Hooda’s residence in land deal casehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/cbi-raids-former-haryana-cm-bs-hoodas-residence-5554720/

CBI raids former Haryana CM BS Hooda’s residence in land deal case

CBI is also conducting raids at more than 30 places in Delhi-NCR region in connection with the alleged land scam case.

BS Hoods, CBI, CBI raids BS Hooda, Haryana, former haryana CM, Bhupinder singh Hooda, Rohtak residence raid, CBI raid on BS Hooda's residence, India news, Indian express
A team of CBI officials is present at the residence of former Haryana Chief Minister BS Hooda in Rohtak, Haryana. (ANI)

The Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) is conducting raids at the residential premises of former Haryana Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda in connection with a land deal case.

The investigating agency is also conducting raids at several places in Delhi-NCR region in connection with the alleged land scam case.

In November, an RTI activist, Harinder Dhingra, had lodged a complaint at Gurgaon police station seeking legal action against Hooda, alleging that he caused a loss of over Rs 500 crore to the state exchequer by allowing subleasing of the land allotted to International Recreation & Amusement Limited in 2011 for alleged “monetary gains.”

More details awaited.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Sikkim State Lottery Today Results: Winners to be announced shortly
2 Andhra Pradesh: Teacher arrested for 'sexually assaulting' 8-year-old
3 Cut on motorcycle tariffs by India fair deal: Donald Trump