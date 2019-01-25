CBI raids former Haryana CM BS Hooda’s residence in land deal case

The Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) is conducting raids at the residential premises of former Haryana Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda in connection with a land deal case.

The investigating agency is also conducting raids at several places in Delhi-NCR region in connection with the alleged land scam case.

In November, an RTI activist, Harinder Dhingra, had lodged a complaint at Gurgaon police station seeking legal action against Hooda, alleging that he caused a loss of over Rs 500 crore to the state exchequer by allowing subleasing of the land allotted to International Recreation & Amusement Limited in 2011 for alleged “monetary gains.”

More details awaited.