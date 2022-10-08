scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

CBI questions Tejashwi Yadav’s close aide in land-for-jobs ‘scam’ 

During the probe, the agency claimed to have found a hard disc from 10 Circular Road Patna, the then camp office of Prasad when he was Union Railway Minister, carrying a list of 1458 candidates who were engaged in Railways during his tenure.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav during death anniversary function of Lok Nayak Jay Prakash Narayan, in Patna, Saturday, Oct. 08, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The CBI on Saturday questioned the private secretary of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in connection with land-for-jobs “scam” in the Railways when his father Lalu Prasad was the minister, officials said.

Sanjay Yadav was summoned to appear before the agency on Saturday, a day after the CBI chargesheeted Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi and their daughter Misa Bharti in the case, they said.

Sanjay, who served as Tejashwi’s PS during his first tenure as Deputy CM in 2015 as well, was summoned earlier also but he had challenged the CBI notices before the Delhi High Court, they said.

Officials said Sanjay arrived at the agency headquarters here in the morning where he is being questioned.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Pyllida Jay’s ‘Inspired By India’ explores the many way...Premium
Pyllida Jay’s ‘Inspired By India’ explores the many way...
Google’s News Partnerships APAC head: ‘Committed to responding to n...Premium
Google’s News Partnerships APAC head: ‘Committed to responding to n...
Liquid Death water startup valued at $700 millionPremium
Liquid Death water startup valued at $700 million
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate itPremium
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate it

In the charge sheet filed before a special CBI court here, the agency has also named Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti, former general manager of Central Railways Sowmya Raghvan, former CPO Railways Kamal Deep Mainrai, seven aspirants appointed as substitutes and four private individuals.

“During investigation, it has been found that the accused, in conspiracy with the then GM Central Railways and CPO, Central Railways, engaged persons as substitutes in lieu of land either in their name or in the name of their close relatives,” CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The agency has kept the investigation open with respect to other suspects, they said.

Advertisement

“This land was acquired at prices lower than the prevailing circle rate and much lower than the market rate. It was also alleged that the candidates have used false TC and submitted false attested documents to the Ministry of Railways,” the spokesperson said.

During the probe, the agency claimed to have found a hard disc from 10 Circular Road Patna, the then camp office of Prasad when he was Union Railway Minister, carrying a list of 1458 candidates who were engaged in Railways during his tenure.

The CBI has alleged that residents of Patna, Bihar were appointed as ‘Substitutes’ in Group-D posts in different zones of Railways who were regularised during the period 2004-09.

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 09:08:26 pm
Next Story

Gola Gokarannath Assembly bypoll: Aman Giri is BJP pick, to make political debut

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 08: Latest News
Advertisement