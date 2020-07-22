CBI questions Gehlot’s OSD in police officer suicide case

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (File) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (File)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday questioned Devaram Saini, Officer on Special Duty to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in connection with the alleged suicide by state police officer Vishnu Dutt Bishnoi in Churu on May 23.

A team of the CBI’s special crime unit from Delhi is in Jaipur to record statements in connection with the death of Bishnoi, who was SHO of Rajgarh police station in Churu. His body was found hanging from the ceiling of his official residence. The Rajasthan government subsequently handed over the probe in the case to the CBI.

The move comes at a time when the Rajasthan government is in the middle of political turmoil after Congress leader Sachin Pilot’s rebellion and his subsequent removal as deputy chief minister.

The agency on Monday evening questioned Krishna Poonia, Congress MLA from Sadulpur in Churu, for nearly three hours at her home in Jaipur.

Sources said Poonia had written to the Chief Minister’s office, complaining about Bishnoi, and following the complaints, Saini, being the CM’s OSD, had written to police officers.

Bishnoi’s brother had filed a complaint with Rajasthan police, alleging that he was under pressure which led him to take the extreme step.

Two suicide notes were recovered from Bishnoi — one addressed to his parents and the other to the Superintendent of Police of the district. The note to the SP said he was not able to bear the pressure on him.

A screenshot of a purported WhatsApp conversation between Bishnoi and one of his friends had gone viral following his death. In the screenshot, the police officer purportedly spoke about being trapped in dirty politics.

BJP leaders have alleged that the officer was being pressured by Congress MLA Poonia, a charge she has denied.

Rajasthan govt announces sops for needy, industry package

Jaipur: Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, the state government, in a meeting of the council of ministers held on Tuesday, took several decisions including the announcement of a fresh relief amount of Rs 1,000 to 35 lakh needy families affected by the Covid-19 lockdown in the state.

It was also decided to provide relief under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme 2019 for one extra year to establishments in the tourism, multiplex and hotel sector. Other decisions include a relief package for industries worth Rs 220 crore and the decision to start city bus and autorickshaw services after taking due measures to ensure social distancing, a release said.

