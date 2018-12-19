CBI questions complainant Sana Satish Babu in bribe case against agency

The CBI on Tuesday questioned Hyderabad businessman Sana Satish Babu, on whose complaint an FIR alleging corruption was lodged on October 15 against the agency’s special director Rakesh Asthana.

CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said Sana was examined through the day to verify the complaint on the basis of which the (October 15) FIR has been filed.

“He was examined as complainant in the case,” Dayal said.

On December 10 Sana had told Delhi High Court the CBI was not probing the allegations made by him. In a statement recorded before a magistrate on October 4 and October 20, Sana claimed he had paid bribes of Rs 3 crore to Asthana through brothers Manoj and Somesh Prasad to let him off the hook in the Moin Qureshi case.

He had also alleged R&AW special secretary Samanth Goel was in touch with the Prasad brothers, as also Rakesh Asthana.

CBI director Alok Verma approved lodging of an FIR against Asthana based on this statement.

Asthana had also cited Sana’s statement in his complaint to the Cabinet Secretary against Verma. Asthana claimed in his complaint that Sana had said that Verma took bribes to the tune of Rs 2 crore to go easy on him in the Moin Qureshi case.

Asthana also alleged in the letter dated August 24 Verma allegedly sat on recommendations to arrest Sana in the Qureshi case.

In his submissions before the High Court, Asthana stated, “It is also to point out that said complaint is still pending before the CVC and the present action (FIR against Asthana) is a mere backlash against the said complaint.”

The CBI earlier sent summons to Sana in connection with the Qureshi case, and the FIR against Asthana. Last month, Sana approached the SC seeking police protection and a stay on CBI summons. SC granted Sana police protection but did not allow his plea for a stay on CBI summons