CBI questions Chidambaram in INX Media case

P Chidambaram at the CBI headquarters Wednesday. Amit Mehra P Chidambaram at the CBI headquarters Wednesday. Amit Mehra

The CBI on Wednesday questioned former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media FDI case. Sources said Chidambaram was questioned for four hours during which he was asked questions related to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX for FDI of Rs 305 crore while he was the Finance Minister.

In tweets after the questioning was over, Chidambaram said, “Appeared before CBI. FIR contains no allegations against me. Questions and answers were based on the files of FIPB. Hence, there was little to add to the record.”

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to Chidamabaram to appear before it on June 12 in connection with the Aircel Maxis deal case. The agency questioned Chidambaram in the case on Tuesday.

The CBI recently arrested Chidambaram’s son Karti in connection with the INX case. He is currently out on bail.

In May 2017, the CBI filed an FIR naming, among others, Karti and INX Media for alleged irregularities in clearance from the FIPB to the media group for receiving overseas funds in 2007 when Chidambaram was Finance Minister. The CBI alleged that INX Media’s FDI proposal was “deceitful and fallacious” but was still granted approval.

The ED, which too was probing Karti in the case under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), arrested Karti’s chartered accountant Bhaskararaman this February 16.

FIR contains no allegations against me. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 6, 2018

It was on the ED’s reference that the CBI lodged a case against Karti and INX Media. The ED, which was already probing a company allegedly associated with Karti in connection with the Aircel Maxis deal and FDI inflow into Vasan Healthcare, claimed to have found documents related to the INX Media FDI inflow during searches. The ED said it had documents which showed Advantage Strategic Consulting, a company that CBI claimed was indirectly controlled by Karti, had been paid Rs 10 lakh as consultancy fee to help it get FIPB approval.

After lodging the FIR, the CBI conducted searches on premises linked to Karti and the residence of Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea of INX Media. The CBI FIR alleged that INX Media’s FDI inflow had been initially flagged by FIPB for alleged irregularities and a clarification had been sought from the media house. But a company controlled by Karti was brought in for consultancy, the CBI said, and INX Media’s fresh proposal was approved by FIPB “by virtue of influence exercised over them by Karti P Chidambaram”.

By doing this, CBI alleged, officials “not only ignored the serious illegality on the part of M/s INX Media, but also embarked on showing undue favour to INX Group by abusing their official position”. In return for services rendered, the CBI alleged, Karti got Rs 10 lakh through Advantage Strategic Consulting “which was controlled by him indirectly”. The agency also alleged that it found invoices for Rs 3.5 crore in favour of INX Media raised by companies in which Karti had “sustainable interest” and had “common directors”.

