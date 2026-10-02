3 ex-Port Blair civic officers booked over Rs 2.08 crore property tax ‘loss’

According to the CBI, incriminating material was seized from Abhishek Kumar during a search conducted immediately after his arrest. (File photo)

CBI has booked three officials of the Port Blair Municipal Council (PBMC) for alleged corruption in issuing around 252 no-dues certificates to hotels and bars without recovering interest on outstanding property tax, causing an estimated loss of Rs 2.08 crore to the public exchequer.

According to a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation’s Anti-Corruption Branch in Port Blair on September 29, a former revenue officer of PBMC, an ex-assistant revenue officer, and an ex-tax inspector have been booked.

The central agency registered the FIR after a preliminary inquiry. The inquiry examined alleged irregularities in the issuance of no-objection certificates and no-dues certificates by PBMC’s revenue section between 2020 and 2023.