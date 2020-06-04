CBI probe sought in Dalit undertrial’s death in judicial custody

Jail officials believe he might have died because of heart failure. (Representational Photo) Jail officials believe he might have died because of heart failure. (Representational Photo)

HUMAN RIGHTS activist Sukhvinder Nara has approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking a CBI probe into the death of an undertrial in judicial custody in Yamunanagar district in April this year.

According to Nara, Yamunanagar resident Raman Valmiki, 32, had died under mysterious circumstances on April 25, three days after he was sent to the local district jail in connection with an attempt to murder case. Jail officials believe he might have died because of heart failure.

However, the family suspects that he was poisoned in jail. Raman’s father Rajender Valmiki had earlier sent a complaint to the director general of the state prisons department in this regard. The family now plans to lodge a formal complaint with the Yamunanagar SP too. The family belongs to the Dalit community. In his petition to the NHRC, Nara has demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for the family of the deceased.

Meanwhile, DSP Yamunanagar Sudhir Taneja told The Indian Express that the matter was being investigated by a judicial magistrate as it was a death in judicial custody. Yamunanagar Jail Superintendent Ratan Singh said, “Heart failure may be reason of the death but the things will be clear only in the judicial probe.” The jail superintendent claimed there was no negligence on the part of jail administration.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd