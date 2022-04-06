CBI begins preliminary probe into ‘diversion of Rs 35-lakh hockey funds’ by IOA chief Batra

The CBI has initiated a preliminary inquiry against Narendra Batra, president of the Indian Olympic Association, and unknown officials of Hockey India for allegedly diverting funds to the tune of Rs 35 lakh for personal purposes.

Sources said the preliminary inquiry had been initiated on a complaint received from the association. “It was alleged that funds of about Rs 35 lakh of Hockey India have been spent for the personal benefit of Dr Batra,” a CBI official said.

The allegations of corruption against Batra are the latest in a series of controversies that the association finds itself engulfed in. A former secretary-general and president of Hockey India, Batra has headed the Olympic body since 2017. He is also the chief of the International Hockey Federation.

The Olympic body’s elections were due last December but could not be held after a plea in the Delhi High Court challenged its constitution. It is not allegedly not in sync with the National Sports Code and the International Olympic Committee charter.

The association’s top office bearers, including Batra and secretary-general Rajeev Mehta, have been at loggerheads, resulting in an administrative logjam.

On March 29, the association’s honorary treasurer, Anandeshwar Pandey, wrote a letter to Batra alleging irregularities and seeking answers about the financial dealings between a company owned by Batra and Hockey India.

“This is in follow up of [sic] my letter of yesterday regarding the expenditure incurred on your office. You are continuing to remain silent and not reply [sic]. The delay in accounts is only because you are not providing the information requested by IOA. I have learnt that few days ago officers from CBI visited the IOA office and made enquiries about your office on the 2nd floor,” the letter read. The letter alleged that the CBI had earlier met Batra at the Hockey India office.

“Is it correct that Hockey India has confirmed that it is Hockey India which has spent the funds on your office and not you personally as you have been claiming all along,” the letter asked.

Questioning the dealings of his company, the letter asked further, “How did the name of your personal company Super Parts appear in the report of Internal Auditor V K Bajaj and company? Why was there a fake [sic] attempt to cover up the role of Hockey India by creating a false loan liability in favor of Super Parts Private limited? Why was a financial loss being created for IOA? Only to cover up the misuse of funds by Hockey India?”

The letter requested Batra to direct Hockey India to provide the same information to the Olympic body as provided to the CBI.