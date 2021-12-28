CBI takes over probe into alleged scam in Assam Rifles recruitment

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR in connection with an alleged recruitment scam in Assam Rifles in Jorhat, Assam. The case was originally registered by Assam police in 2019 and has been taken over by the CBI upon request from the state government.

According to the FIR, a departmental inquiry by the vigilance branch of the Assam Rifles in Shillong had found that one Yashwant Kumar, a teacher from Bihar, was acting as a middleman in connivance with certain personnel and doctors of the Assam Rifles to get candidates recruited in the force.

During the vigilance inquiry, witnesses and call records had revealed that “Yashwant Kumar in connivance with some unknown Assam Rifles (officials) used to bring aspirants for recruitment at Jorhat during the recruitment rally and deliver bribe money to the officers of Assam Rifles, including doctors.”

“It is alleged that this individual has been working in coordination with some Assam Rifles personnel to cheat innocent youth by taking bribes for selection of shortlisted candidates. An audio clip detailing such money transactions and false promises has been found during departmental investigations,” the FIR said.

The Assam Rifles is one of the six central armed police forces (CAPFs) under the administrative control of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The other forces being the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Border Security Force (BSF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

The Assam Rifles is tasked with the maintenance of law and order in the northeast along with the Indian Army and also guards the Indo-Myanmar border in the region. It has a sanctioned strength of over 63,000 personnel and has 46 battalions, apart from administrative and training staff.