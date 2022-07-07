scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 07, 2022

CBI arrests Power Grid exec director, Tata Projects executive VP among 6 in bribery case

The probe agency had conducted searches on Wednesday in Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, among other places, during which Rs 93 lakh cash was recovered from the Gurugram premises of Jha.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: July 7, 2022 3:26:13 pm
It is alleged that Jha was extending favours to Tata Projects in various projects in return of illicit payment, they said.

The CBI has arrested Executive Director of Power Grid Corporation of India B S Jha and five officials of Tata Projects, including its Executive VP Deshraj Pathak and Assistant VP R N Singh, in connection with alleged bribery to favour the private company, officials said on Thursday.

The probe agency had conducted searches on Wednesday in Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, among other places, during which Rs 93 lakh cash was recovered from the Gurugram premises of Jha.

Jha is currently posted in Itanagar, they said.

It is alleged that Jha was extending favours to Tata Projects in various projects in return of illicit payment, they said.

The five arrested executives of Tata Projects will be produced before Panchkula court on Thursday, they added.

