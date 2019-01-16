Bihar: CBI registers FIRs against two shelter homes for abuse of minors

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Wednesday registered two fresh FIRs in connection with physical and sexual abuse of children in shelter homes in Bihar. The Supreme Court in November last year had shifted the probe from the Bihar government to CBI.

Advertising

The FIR has been filed against the Director of Samaj Samiti Boys’ Children Home in Bhagalpur and DORD Children Home in Gaya for allegedly physically assaulting the inmates, officials said in a statement to PTI. The officials involved in running these shelter homes are under CBI probe.

There was a nation-wide outrage last year after the alleged abuse of minor girls at a shelter home run by journalist Brajesh Pathak in Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

CBI special public prosecutor (SSP) K Raghavacharyulu, two months ago, had informed the court that the agency was in-principle ready to take over the probe after a bench of justices had enquired if the CBI counsel was willing.

A Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) report had mentioned in the category of ‘grave concerns’ issues related to 17 shelter homes out of which the Muzaffarpur shelter home case was already being investigated by the agency.

The Muzaffarpur shelter home case brought to light allegations against caretakers regarding sexual and physical abuse of inmates in other shelter homes in the state as well.

Advertising

In December last year, the CBI had filed a chargesheet against all the accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case under the POCSO Act. The kin of journalist Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in the case, was also summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 24 and 25. Under immense pressure from the opposition, the Bihar government had referred the matter to the CBI.