Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • CBI officer probing Nirav Modi case repatriated to cadre

CBI officer probing Nirav Modi case repatriated to cadre

Three other officers of the CBI -- Joint Director (STF) and Special Crime Nina Singh, DIG Anish Prasad and Superintendent of Police R Gopala Krishna Rao -- have also been repatriated to their respective cadres.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: May 24, 2018 8:10:08 pm
The move comes as the agency is planning to file for a Red Corner Notice against Modi and his uncle, Choksi. 
Related News

CBI Joint Director Rajiv Singh, who is overseeing a probe into the USD 2 billion PNB scam allegedly involving diamantaires Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, has been prematurely repatriated to his home cadre of Tripura. The move comes as the agency is planning to file for a Red Corner Notice against Modi and his uncle, Choksi.

Three other officers of the CBI — Joint Director (STF) and Special Crime Nina Singh, DIG Anish Prasad and Superintendent of Police R Gopala Krishna Rao — have also been repatriated to their respective cadres. While Nina Singh is an IPS officer of the 1989 batch from Rajasthan cadre, the remaining three IPS officers are of Tripura cadre.

Rajiv Singh is of 1993 batch, Prasad of 2003 batch and Rao of 2005 batch, a DOPT order issued on May 23 said. According to the order, Nina Singh, Rajiv Singh and R Gopala Krishna Rao will have to immediately return to their cadre and Prasad will have to return on June 2.

“Consequent upon the request of the respective state governments for premature repatriation of the officers, the competent authority has approved the repatriation/curtailment of tenure of the…officers woking in the CBI,” it said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now