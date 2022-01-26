CBI officer on West Bengal violence probe among 29 Medal awardees

Senior CBI officer Ramnish Geer who is associated with the agency’s probe into the West Bengal post poll violence is among 29 officers conferred medals for distingusihed and meritorious services in the agency.

Joint Director Ramnish Geer, who led the probe in cases like housing scam allegedly involving the then Union minister Sheila Kaul, Naval war room leak case, kidnapping of an NRI businessman and his release besides other high profile anti-corruption cases, received the coveted President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

He was among the four CBI joint directors rushed from Delhi to West Bengal to oversee post poll violence cases reported in the state last year.

Others awarded the medal include Additional Superintendents of Police Satish Kumar Rathi, Anil Kumar Yadav, Deputy SP Nat Ram Meena, Assistant Sub-Inspector Bansidhar Bijarnia, and Head Constable Mehboob Hasan.

Police Medals for Meritorious Service went to 23 officers of the agency including Deputy Inspector General Akhilesh Kumar Singh, who is also in-charge of several cases of post poll violence in West Bengal.