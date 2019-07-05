Nageswara Rao ousted as CBI additional director, posted as DG Fire Services

Months after being reprimanded by the Supreme Court for contempt, the government Friday removed M Nageswara Rao as Additional Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He has been posted as a Director General Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guard.

Rao, a 1986-batch IPS officer from Odisha cadre, held the position of interim chief of the CBI twice. On January 10, Rao, additional director in CBI, was made interim chief till the appointment of a new director, after the removal of CBI chief Alok Verma.

On February 7, a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had slammed Rao for shunting out a CBI officer who was in charge of the Muzaffarpur shelter abuse probe despite a freeze on transfers. “We are taking this very, very seriously. You are playing with the order of the Supreme Court. God help you. Never, never play with the order of the court,” the bench had told the counsel for CBI.

Rao, who filed an affidavit in response to a contempt notice issued to him, tendered an “unconditional” apology to the top court. “I sincerely realise my mistake and while tendering my unqualified and unconditional apology, I especially state I have not willfully violated the order of this court as I cannot even dream of violating or circumventing the order of this court,” he wrote in the apology.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court while hearing a petition challenging his appointment as the interim director had said that the appointment had the authorisation of the high-powered selection committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The court was dealing with a petition by NGO Common Cause, which contended that Rao’s appointment upon the removal of CBI’s former director Alok Varma did not appear to have the sanction of the Committee as required by section 4A of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, under which the agency was constituted.