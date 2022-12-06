scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

CBI must keep up with changing world, says Supreme Court

The remark by Justice S K Kaul came after the other judge on the bench, Justice A S Oka, said he had seen the CBI manual and that “it requires a lot of updation”.

“The world has changed, the CBI must also change,” the Supreme Court said on Monday as it heard a plea seeking guidelines for safeguarding academic work that is stored in digital devices seized by investigative agencies.

The remark by Justice S K Kaul came after the other judge on the bench, Justice A S Oka, said he had seen the CBI manual and that “it requires a lot of updation”.

In its affidavit filed in response to the plea, the Centre has said the issue can be addressed by adherence to the CBI Manual, 2020, which it said contains a detailed SOP besides safeguards regarding the seizure of electronic evidence.

The CBI manual “has various provisions dealing with the present subject matter and would substantially allay the apprehensions of the petitioner while balancing the competing legitimate state interest within the confines of Indian Constitutional and statutory framework”, the Centre added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Iran’s morality police’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Iran’s morality police’ ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Amid Bengaluru gangrape investigation, lens on Rapido: how does the bike ...Premium
Amid Bengaluru gangrape investigation, lens on Rapido: how does the bike ...
When Bhagat Singh got a pat from Bal Gangadhar TilakPremium
When Bhagat Singh got a pat from Bal Gangadhar Tilak

The court fixed the matter for hearing next on February 7.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-12-2022 at 12:39:28 am
Next Story

Rich tributes to Pandit Jasraj, Bhimsen Joshi to mark Sawai Gandharva festival from December 14-18

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close