CBI nabs Mumbai tax inspectors for accepting bribe in lieu of letting firm owner off the hook

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two income tax inspectors posted at the investigation unit of the income tax (I-T) department in Mumbai for accepting a bribe of Rs15 lakh from the owner of a logistics firm that was searched by the tax authority for alleged tax evasion.

The CBI registered a case against three tax inspectors — Dilip Kumar, Ashish Kumar and SN Rai — for demanding a bribe in lieu of allegedly “diluting” the case against the logistics firm after the owner of the company complained to the agency, said sources.

The logistics were searched by the tax department recently and the three inspectors were a part of the searches.

“CBI laid a trap and caught two income tax inspectors accepting Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh in bribes respectively from the complainant. CBI, incidentally, nabbed one of the said accused while he was running away at the time of his apprehension,” said the agency’s spokesperson RC Joshi.

The agency also searched three premises in Mumbai and Delhi in connection with the case. The CBI said it had allegedly recovered cash of about Rs 7 lakh and seized incriminating documents relating to an investment in commercial and residential properties from one of the accused.

A lower court in Mumbai has remanded both the arrested tax inspectors in judicial custody.