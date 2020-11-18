CBI moves court to resume proceedings against Shilpy Pattar, two others

File photo Dr Shilpy Pattar.

To resume the proceedings against the government officials allegedly involved in graft cases, the CBI has moved the special CBI court of Chandigarh. There are nine cases registered with the CBI Chandigarh, which have been stayed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The CBI moved the application for three cases. In the application, the CBI cited the judgment of Supreme Court, Asian Resurfacing of Road Agency Pvt Ltd vs Central Bureau of Investigation, wherein it has been held that the cases whose proceedings are stayed by the higher court at trial stage, the stay will automatically lapse after six months unless extended by a speaking order and the trial courts may on expiry of above period, resume the proceedings without waiting for any other intimation unless express order extending stay is produced.

CBI public prosecutor Kanwar Pal Singh has contended that in view of the judgment of the Supreme Court, the trial proceedings of the cases may be resumed, as final orders have already been stayed for more than six months by the High Court.

Hearing the CBI application, the special CBI court of Dr Sushil Kumar Garg issued notice to the accused — Satish Padam, Naveen Sharma and Shilpy Pattar.

The matter of Satish Padam, an executive engineer of Panjab University, is scheduled for hearing on December 1 while the cases of HCS officer Shilpi Pattar and Sub-Inspector of Chandigarh Police are scheduled for hearing on November 19.

Satish Padam, an executive engineer of Panjab University, Chandigarh, was held by the CBI in 2010, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 32,000 from a contractor for clearance of bills.

Former Chandigarh SDM, Shilpy Pattar, an HCS officer, was arrested in 2017 after the CBI laid a trap and caught the private person (middleman) and the SDM while demanding and accepting the alleged bribe of Rs 75,000 as first installment.

The husband of the accused officer too was arrested as Rs 50,000 of the bribe money was recovered from him and Rs 25,000 of the bribe money was recovered from the private person, said a CBI official.

CBI sources stated that the Rs 2 lakh amount seized from the residence of the accused was in a different sachet.

Former EOW (Economic offences wing) Sub-Inspector Naveen Sharma was arrested by the CBI for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from an accused in a case, along with his accomplice Som Nath Aneja.

As per the CBI, Naveen then posted in the EOW was investigating a high-profile case registered on the complaint of former Punjab IAS officer Gurnihal Singh Pirzada.

The CBI arrested Sharma and Aneja after they received a complaint from Sukhbir Singh Shergill alleging that Sharma had demanded Rs 10 lakh for facilitating the bail of his wife in a company fraud case of which Sharma was the investigating officer.

