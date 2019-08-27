‘CBI move aimed at preventing SIT from probing sacrilege cases’

Lashing out at the CBI and accusing it of acting on the orders of its “political masters” in Delhi, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday asked the Advocate General to legally oppose the agency’s plea for keeping its Bargari closure report in abeyance.

“They had no explanation earlier for filing the closure report and no justification now for seeking to keep it in abeyance,” he said, adding that the CBI plea was clearly aimed at preventing the state government from getting the cases investigated by the SIT.

The Chief Minister asked AG Atul Nanda to prepare a strong case against the CBI plea for so-called further investigation in the cases, in which the agency had earlier filed a closure report without a proper probe or ground.

On Monday, the agency prayed before the CBI court “that present application may be taken on record considering that further investigation is continuing and till its conclusion the closure report filed earlier may kindly be kept in abeyance.” Terming the CBI move as politically motivated and an attempt to scuttle the state government’s efforts to take the sacrilege cases to their logical conclusion, Amarinder said in a statement, “The CBI had reduced the entire matter of the Bargari sacrilege cases to a charade. We will not let the CBI get away with such a blatantly political move.”

The CBI plea has come less than a week after the state government filed a revision petition in the CBI special court at Mohali challenging its July 23 orders dismissing the state’s request for a copy of the closure report filed by the agency.

Instead of sharing the closure report copy, the CBI is now resorting to cheap tactics by seeking to reopen investigations in the Bargari cases, which it had earlier claimed to merit no further probe, said the Chief Minister.

“Why are they not sharing the copy of the closure report? What are they trying to hide?” asked Amarinder, declaring that the entire affair smacked of a clear attempt to bury the investigation for good.

The CBI is obviously acting under the orders of those who do not want the truth to come out, said Captain Amarinder, while vowing to ensure that the culprits of the Bargari cases are brought to book.

He added that the court should not allow the CBI plea and should uphold, in spirit, the unanimous of the state Vidhan Sabha to withdraw the cases from the national agency. The CBI court should also take into account the HC verdict stating that the CBI had made no progress in its investigations for three years before filing its closure report, he added.