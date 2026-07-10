CBI says Mahadev App ‘one of largest illegal betting syndicates in the country’

The promoters of Mahadev App and several of their associates are believed to have fled to West Asian countries and continue to operate this network from outside India, the CBI said. (File image)

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against six more accused in a case linked to the Mahadev betting app, which the agency has described as “one of the largest illegal betting syndicates unearthed in the country”. The CBI has also filed additional evidence against the two main figures alleged to be behind the syndicate, Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, as well as other accused who have been chargesheeted earlier.

“Mahadev App is one of the largest illegal betting syndicates unearthed in the country, run from outside Indian soil. Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal built it into a nationwide network reaching millions of users through social media platforms,” the CBI said in the chargesheet filed in a CBI court.