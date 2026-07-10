CBI says Mahadev App ‘one of largest illegal betting syndicates in the country’

6 more accused named in latest chargesheet, Red Corner Notice issued against 4 main accused running operation from abroad

Written by: Jayprakash S Naidu
2 min readRaipurJul 10, 2026 01:20 PM IST
CBIThe promoters of Mahadev App and several of their associates are believed to have fled to West Asian countries and continue to operate this network from outside India, the CBI said. (File image)
Make us preferred source on Google

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against six more accused in a case linked to the Mahadev betting app, which the agency has described as “one of the largest illegal betting syndicates unearthed in the country”. The CBI has also filed additional evidence against the two main figures alleged to be behind the syndicate, Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, as well as other accused who have been chargesheeted earlier.

“Mahadev App is one of the largest illegal betting syndicates unearthed in the country, run from outside Indian soil. Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal built it into a nationwide network reaching millions of users through social media platforms,” the CBI said in the chargesheet filed in a CBI court.

The six accused against whom the recent chargesheet was filed were identified as Ashim Das, Rohit Gulati, Vikas Chhaparia, Anil Dhammani, Vishal Ahuja, and Dheeraj Ahuja. They were accused of offences including cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy under the IPC.

In cases related to the Mahadev App case, the CBI had filed five chargesheets against 66 accused persons. These chargesheets were filed for offences under the IPC and the Chhattisgarh Gambling Prohibition Act.

According to the CBI, the betting syndicate operated illegal betting panels across the country, enrolling users and running games and betting markets, generating illegal profits which were then laundered through a web of mule accounts and finally transferred abroad. Part of the proceeds of crime were allegedly paid as protection money to public servants.

The promoters of Mahadev App and several of their associates are believed to have fled to West Asian countries and continue to operate this network from outside India, the CBI said.

“Red Corner Notices have already been issued against four main accused persons who have gone abroad. Action to get them declared as Fugitive Economic Offenders has also been initiated. Further investigation is continuing to unearth the full spread of this syndicate as well as its political and bureaucratic patronage and to bring all other accused persons involved to justice. More chargesheets will be filed in future,” the CBI said in a statement.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India. Expertise and Experience Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of: Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages. Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states. Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering: Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements. Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law. Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in: Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel. Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India. Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 10: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments