CBI lodges sexual abuse cases against Oomen Chandy, 4 other Congress leaders

The CBI has registered cases against former Kerala chief minister Oomen Chandy, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and three other Congress leaders in connection with allegations of sexual exploitation made by a woman accused in the 2013 solar scam.

In January this year, the LDF government had handed over the cases to the CBI. These cases were registered in 2016, 2018 and 2019. Other Congress leaders arraigned as accused in the cases are MPs Adoor Prakash and Hibi Eden and party legislator A P Anil Kumar. BJP national vice-president A P Abdullakutty is also an accused in one of the cases.

The judicial commission, which probed the scam, had recommended in 2017 that a case for sexual abuse be registered against Chandy, Venugopal and other Congress leaders. The woman, in a letter to the commission, had alleged that Chandy and others sexually abused her and allowed her solar firm to make illegal gains when the Congress was in power in Kerala.

Thereafter, the CPM government ordered registration of criminal cases against Chandy and others, but there was little progress as the government got adverse legal advice. Also, Chandy moved the High Court, which quashed the case against him and restrained the media from debating contents of the letter.

The woman then filed fresh complaints against the Congress leaders and fresh cases were registered. She also approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seeking a CBI probe into the cases.