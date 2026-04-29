CBI Joint Director, retired ACP get 3-month jail over IRS officer’s arrest 26 years ago

On April 18, CBI Joint Director Ramneesh (Ramnish Geer) and Delhi Police retired ACP V K Pandey were convicted in the case filed by 1985-batch IRS officer Ashok Kumar Aggarwal.

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
2 min readNew DelhiApr 29, 2026 02:52 AM IST
jail over IRS officer’s arrest 26 years ago, jail over IRS officer’s arrest, Delhi Police, Indian Revenue Service, CBI Joint Director, Indian express news, current affairsOn April 18, CBI Joint Director Ramneesh (Ramnish Geer) and Delhi Police retired ACP V K Pandey were convicted in the case filed by 1985-batch IRS officer Ashok Kumar Aggarwal.
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A Delhi court on Tuesday sentenced a sitting CBI Joint Director and a retired Delhi Police officer to three-month imprisonment for criminal trespass, assault and mischief while arresting an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer in October 2000. The duo was convicted on April 18.

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“… such mala fide actions, on the part of senior public officers, have the effect of shaking the societal conscience and the faith of the general public on the law of the land and in such a situation, if a lenient view is taken against the convicts, the same would set a dangerous precedent,” said Judicial Magistrate First Class Shashank Nandan Bhatt of Tis Hazari Court in the sentencing order.

“… they acted with prior concert and a pre-arranged plan to arrest the complainant with the sole motive of denying him the fruits of the order dated 28.09.2000 passed by CAT, whereby the review of his deemed suspension was ordered,” he added.

On April 18, CBI Joint Director Ramneesh (Ramnish Geer) and Delhi Police retired ACP V K Pandey were convicted in the case filed by 1985-batch IRS officer Ashok Kumar Aggarwal.

Aggarwal, represented in court by Advocate Shubham Asri, the complainant was posted as Deputy Director of Enforcement (Delhi Zone) in 1999 and had handled investigations into many highly sensitive cases. Aggarwal alleged he was falsely implicated in a corruption case by one Abhishek Verma, who was being investigated by him in connection with FERA violations, in connivance with the CBI officials.

After a raid in March 1999, investigation into a disproportionate assets case against Aggarwal was lodged and he was transferred out of Delhi a year later and subsequently suspended. His transfer was stayed by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in September 2000, subject to be reviewed in four weeks.

Less than a month after the CAT order, Aggarwal said his house was raided, family locked up in a room while he was forcibly dragged out, resulting in injuries on his right arm.

Nirbhay Thakur
Nirbhay Thakur

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023. Professional Background Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University. Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories. Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts. Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials. Recent notable articles In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories. 1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.  2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation. 3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police. Signature Style Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public. X (Twitter): @Nirbhaya99 ... Read More

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