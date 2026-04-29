CBI Joint Director, retired ACP get 3-month jail over IRS officer’s arrest 26 years ago

On April 18, CBI Joint Director Ramneesh (Ramnish Geer) and Delhi Police retired ACP V K Pandey were convicted in the case filed by 1985-batch IRS officer Ashok Kumar Aggarwal.

A Delhi court on Tuesday sentenced a sitting CBI Joint Director and a retired Delhi Police officer to three-month imprisonment for criminal trespass, assault and mischief while arresting an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer in October 2000. The duo was convicted on April 18.

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“… such mala fide actions, on the part of senior public officers, have the effect of shaking the societal conscience and the faith of the general public on the law of the land and in such a situation, if a lenient view is taken against the convicts, the same would set a dangerous precedent,” said Judicial Magistrate First Class Shashank Nandan Bhatt of Tis Hazari Court in the sentencing order.