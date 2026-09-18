CBI names 2 BHEL officials in FIR regarding missing 31 kg silver

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing “embezzlement” of 31.65 kg of silver from a Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) solar cell plant in Gurugram, having lodged an FIR in July against BHEL employees, The Indian Express has learnt.

According to the FIR, the disappearance of 31.65 kg of silver from a locker at the Amorphous Silicon Solar Cell Plant of BHEL came to light during an inspection in 2024. The missing silver, at the prevailing rate, is valued at around Rs 71 lakh.

A Central public sector undertaking, BHEL manufactures photovoltaic cells, which require silver. The Gurugram plant also functions as BHEL’s dedicated industrial research and development centre for photovoltaics.

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The CBI’s preliminary inquiry into the matter on February 26 found “prima facie commission of cognizable offences” by the plant’s Additional General Manager and head Dr Bharat Kumar Pant, and the plant’s then manager-cum-material management section in-charge Ashish Kumar.

“The inquiry disclosed that nearly 35.6 kg of Silver Targets/ Recyclable Silver belonging to MNRE-funded assets were available at ASSCP, BHEL, Gurugram, until 2016-17 and the same continued to be reflected in records/ audit observations until 2020. However, during physical verification conducted on 06.02.2024, the quantity of Silver was found available as 6.23 kg (3.98 kg silver target and 2.25 kg scrap) in the Godrej Safe, thereby revealing that around 31.65 kg silver was found unaccounted for,” the CBI sub-inspector in-charge’s complaint read.

The CBI registered the FIR on July 8 on the basis of the complaint of its sub-inspector under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servants) and Section 13 (criminal misconduct by public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

While the FIR names Pant, who remains the AGM and head of the plant, and Kumar, who is now a manager at the BHEL corporate office in Delhi, it also says that the roles of three others — Ajay Yadav, Vinayan Bhardwaj and Ajai Kumar — should also be looked into. Yadav was then the manager for finance and human resources at the plant and is now the Joint General Manager (Finance) at Noida Metro Rail Corporation, while Bhardwaj and Ajai Kumar were manager and engineer, respectively, at the plant then and are now posted in the BHEL’s corporate office in Delhi.

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BHEL and Noida Metro Rail Corporation did not respond to emails sent seeking comment. An email sent to Dr Pant went unanswered. The CBI’s inquiry found that annual physical verification of the silver was conducted regularly until 2018, but from 2019, when Pant took over as the head of the plant, it was stopped.

“Further, inventory verification reports and stock registers pertaining to crucial years were also found missing. No proper system for recording consumption, movement or custody of silver was maintained at BHEL, ASSCP, Gurugram. The internal control mechanism relating to custody and verification of silver was systematically weakened, thereby facilitating unauthorised access and gradual removal of silver over a period of time without detection,” the complaint says.

It adds that the officials examined during the enquiry gave contradictory statements regarding physical verification of the silver, the custody of keys to the safe, the existence of records, and opening of cartons and files. This, it said, indicated “concealment and suppression of material facts”.

The complaint says that Ashish Kumar, Yadav, Bhardwaj and Ajai Kumar had participated in the physical verification of the silver on March 31, 2022, when 35.6kg of silver was found. After that, the silver was placed in the custody of the material management section of the plant, it says. It adds that the four officials did not reveal this during their examination in the inquiry.

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“The inquiry also revealed that Ashish Kumar, Ajay Yadav and Vinayan Bhardwaj also participated in the process of physical verification of silver targets on 06.02.2024 during which, out of 35.6 kg of silver, only 6.23 kg of silver was found available. Despite having knowledge of earlier inventory figures, they also failed to raise objections regarding the substantial shortage of silver and signed the physical verification report dated 06.02.2024. Their statements were found contradictory to documentary evidence collected during enquiry,” it says.