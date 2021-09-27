CBI interrogates TMC MLA Madan Mitra in I-Core scam

September 27, 2021 8:07:43 pm
The CBI on Monday interrogated TMC MLA Madan Mitra in connection with the multi-crore I-Core ponzi scam, officials said.
Mitra, a former minister in the Mamata Banerjee government, appeared before the CBI’s Economic Offences Wing at the CGO complex in Salt Lake, they said.
The agency had also summoned his son Swarup in connection with the same case on Monday. But, officials said, he will appear on Tuesday instead.
Mitra has already been interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the same case.
Both the ED and CBI are probing the I-Core scam, in which investors were duped after being promised abnormally high returns.
