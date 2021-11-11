CBI seeks Interpol help to arrest two in US accused of vilifying judges on social media

The CBI has got arrest warrants issued against two persons currently staying in the United States and chargesheeted six accused in connection with its probe into instances of derogatory remarks posted on social media against judges. It has also sought help from US authorities in arrest of the two wanted individuals.

Sources said the CBI has got warrants issued against C Prabhakar Reddy aka “Punch” Prabhakar and Mani Annapureddy in the case and contacted Interpol in Washington to execute their arrest. The agency had earlier ascertained their location by getting a Blue Notice issued against them through the Interpol.

The CBI has filed six more chargesheets against as many accused — Sridhar Reddy Avuthu, Jalagam Venkata Satyanarayana, Guda Sridhar Reddy, Sreenath Suswaram, Kishore Kumar Darisa alias Kishore Reddy Darisa and Sudduluri Ajay Amruth — in the case.

These accused were arrested by CBI on October 22 from different places in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and are currently in jail, CBI said.

During investigation, CBI had earlier arrested five accused and also filed five separate chargesheets against them. With this, 11 separate chargesheets have been filed against all the eleven accused arrested by CBI so far in the case.

“Investigation against one more accused is in progress towards gathering evidence against him. His YouTube channel has also been blocked. Moreover, Warrants of Arrest have been taken by CBI in the names of two of the accused who are abroad from the Competent Courts in India and the process for arresting them has been initiated through diplomatic channels,” CBI said in a statement.

CBI had registered a case in the matter on November 11 last year against 16 accused and taken over the investigation of 12 FIRs from CID, Andhra Pradesh following Andhra HC orders.

“The original FIRs were registered on the complaints from Registrar General of Hon’ble High Court of Andhra Pradesh. It was alleged that the key personnel occupying posts of prominence in the State of Andhra Pradesh by intentionally targeting the Judiciary, made derogatory posts on social media platform against Hon’ble Judges and Judiciary following some Court verdicts delivered by the Judges of Hon’ble High Court of Andhra Pradesh. Action was also initiated by CBI, after it had registered this case to get objectionable posts removed from the social media platforms, public domains and a lot of such posts/accounts were removed from internet,” the CBI said in a statement.

Recently, the Supreme Court had criticised the CBI and IB for “not helping the judiciary at all” in matters relating to security of judges.

A day after the remarks, the CBI arrested two individuals and said it had even examined a Member of Parliament and a former MLA from Andhra Pradesh in the case.

“During investigation, a total of 13 digital gadgets including mobiles, tablets have been recovered. CBI collected call details records of as many as 53 mobile connections. Around 12 accused and 14 others were examined in the case. During examination, evidence from the digital platform have also been collected using Digital Forensic Technique. CBI moved through Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) channel for gathering the information related to the Facebook profiles of the accused, Twitter accounts, Facebook posts, tweets, YouTube videos from Facebook, Twitter, Google, etc,” the CBI said in a statement.