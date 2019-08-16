CBI intensifies probe into Saradha, Rose Valley scam; summons Partha, Rajeev Kumar

As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) intensifies its probe in ponzi scams in West Bengal, Minister and Trinamool Congress general secretary Partha Chatterjee Friday appeared before the agency at the CGO Complex in Kolkata. Chatterjee, who has been called in connection with an ongoing probe in the Saradha chit fund scam, reached the CBI office at 2 pm.

Advertising

Sources claimed that the CBI is probing the financial transaction between the Saradha chit fund owner Sudipta Sen and TMC mouthpiece Jago Bangla. Chatterjee is the editor of the newspaper and is being examined to find out details of the alleged financial assistance received by the paper.

Chatterjee, the MLA from Behala Paschim Assembly constituency in the southern part of the city of Kolkata, is among the most senior members of the TMC, and is considered close to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Just a week ago, TMC MP Derek O’ Brien was summoned and examined by CBI officials. He is the publisher of the mouthpiece which is published in Bengali.

Advertising

Meanwhile, ADG CID Rajeev Kumar is also being questioned by Special Crime Branch of CBI in connection with the Rose Valley scam. As per sources, Kumar was summoned twice in recent times to appear before the probing agency and has been interrogated in the past with connection to Saradha scam.

A total of Rs 17,520 crore was raised from investors in Rose Valley, which had had allegedly floated a total of 27 companies for running the alleged chit fund operations.

The Calcutta High Court had granted Kumar protection from coercive action in Saradha scam, following which ha has moved a plea for a similar order in the Rose Valley scam case as well.