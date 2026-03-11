CBI books its own inspector for attempting Rs 2-crore extortion in South Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Tuesday registered an FIR against one of its own inspectors for allegedly trying to extort Rs 2 crore from a South Delhi resident under the guise of “settling” a complaint supposedly filed with the agency.

According to officers, the FIR was lodged after the South District police forwarded a complaint. “The letter from the DCP (South) included a complaint filed by one Shubham Mishra at Maidan Garhi police station, alleging that a man named Deepak Phalswal had visited his residence in Mahabali Puram, Bhati Kalan on January 22, introducing himself as a CBI Inspector,” the FIR said.