CBI books its own inspector for attempting Rs 2-crore extortion in South Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Tuesday registered an FIR against one of its own inspectors for allegedly trying to extort Rs 2 crore from a South Delhi resident under the guise of “settling” a complaint supposedly filed with the agency.
According to officers, the FIR was lodged after the South District police forwarded a complaint. “The letter from the DCP (South) included a complaint filed by one Shubham Mishra at Maidan Garhi police station, alleging that a man named Deepak Phalswal had visited his residence in Mahabali Puram, Bhati Kalan on January 22, introducing himself as a CBI Inspector,” the FIR said.
The complaint said Deepak intimidated him by claiming a case had been opened against him with the CBI and demanded Rs 2 crore to make it “go away”. “When Mishra refused, the accused allegedly took Rs 50,000 and demanded Rs 75,000 per month thereafter, continuing to harass him via FaceTime calls and instructing him not to contact his number directly,” the FIR said.
An officer said the complaint was filed by the complainant at the Maidan Garhi police station on March 9. “The complainant informed police that someone was coming to collect money on behalf of Deepak. The police detained a law student named Raja, who admitted he was acting on Deepak’s instructions. Later that night, Deepak himself arrived at the farmhouse and was brought to the police station,” an officer said, citing the complaint.
A senior police officer said Deepak introduced himself as a CBI officer and initially claimed he was only helping his friend Sunny recover a loan. However, when confronted with audio clips submitted by the complainant, he allegedly changed his version.
“Deepak’s credentials were verified with CBI officers and found to be genuine. Both Deepak and Sunny were questioned and subsequently released with directions to join the ongoing enquiry. A pen drive containing recorded conversations has been submitted as evidence,” the officer said.
