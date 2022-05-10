MHA officials under scanner as CBI searches 40 locations over FCRA violations

A total of six persons were apprehended as part of the CBI’s countrywide operaton against Union Home Ministry officials, NGO representatives and middlemen for allegedly facilitating violations of rules in receiving foreign donations.

According to officials, the operation over the alleged breaches of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act is going on at around 40 locations including in Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mysore and some places in Rajasthan, news agency PTI reported.

It came to light that several public officials from the MHA, NGO representatives and middleman exchanged money to facilitate the foreign donations in violation of FCRA, 2010, they said.

More to follow