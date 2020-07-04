CBI books man for impersonating as aide of top PMO official, seeking info on defence bids

CBI has registered a case after PMO forwarded the email. CBI has registered a case after PMO forwarded the email.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a man for impersonating as associate of “special asssistant” to P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The impersonator allegedly made several calls to Boeing India between October and November last year and sought information about its defence deal bids apart from asking its officials to meet Mishra and Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to the CBI FIR, the person identified himself as Anirudh Singh and said he was calling on behalf of Jitendra Kumar, “special assistant” to P K Mishra. However, the PMO has informed the agency that there is no such post in the office, nor is there a Jitendra Kumar assisting Mishra, sources said.

On November 5, 2019, Praveena Yagnambhat, chief of staff at Boeing India, wrote an email to Mishra that “one Mr Anirudh Singh keeps calling our office executive secretary from his mobile … and claims that he works for one Mr Jitendra Kumar who is a special assistant to P K Mishra. He keeps referring to some defence bids that we have submitted in MoD and that he has orders from some ups for us to meet with Mr P K Mishra and Mr Amit Shah.”

This email was forwarded by the PMO to CBI which has now registered a case.

In the past few years, the CBI has registered several such cases of impersonation or misrepresentation in the name of the PMO. In November 2019, the CBI had registered a case against a man who who forged a PMO letter seeking probe against some judges. Earlier, CBI had booked another person for impersonating P K Mishra over the phone to seek some favours from the Puducherry administration.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd