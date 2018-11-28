CBI vs CBI: Delhi HC allows Alok Verma to inspect case file relating to Rakesh Asthana

CBI Director Alok Verma and Joint Director A K Sharma were on Wednesday allowed by the Delhi High Court to inspect in the CVC’s office the case file relating to FIR against the agency’s Special Director Rakesh Asthana. Verma was asked by Justice Najmi Waziri to go to Central Vigilance Commission’s office on Thursday after his counsel said there are allegations of mala fide against him in Asthana’s petition. He also allowed Sharma to go to the CVC’s office on Friday for inspecting the files.

Regarding proceedings against Asthana, who has sought quashing of an FIR against him in a bribery case, the court extended till December 7 its order directing the CBI to maintain status quo.

The court was hearing separate pleas of Asthana, Kumar and middleman Manoj Prasad seeking quashing of the FIR against them.

In the previous hearing, the counsel for Sharma said he had incriminating evidence against Asthana and would place it before the court in a sealed cover, to which the court had asked him to file it before the CBI. The probe agency will then place the documents before it.

On November 19, CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma had filed in the Supreme Court his response on findings of the CVC’s preliminary probe report on corruption charges against him in a sealed cover. The apex court, on November 16, had asked Verma to file his response.

Earlier, the apex court had said that the CVC has made some “very uncomplimentary” findings in its probe on corruption allegations against Verma and wanted further investigations into some of the charges which required more time, adding there were also some “very complimentary” conclusions.

Verma had approached the apex court challenging the Centre’s decision to divest him of his duties and sending him on leave following his feud with special CBI director Rakesh Asthana, who has levelled corruption allegations against him. Asthana has also been divested of his duties and sent on leave.

-With PTI