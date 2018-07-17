CBI has been reduced to a ‘puppet’ of BJP: Congress

The CBI has written to the Central Vigilance Commission saying that its second most senior officer, Special Director Rakesh Asthana (left), does not have the mandate to represent its chief, Director Alok Verma. The CBI has written to the Central Vigilance Commission saying that its second most senior officer, Special Director Rakesh Asthana (left), does not have the mandate to represent its chief, Director Alok Verma.

The open fight in the top echelons of the CBI is affecting the investigating agency’s “neutrality” and “functioning”, the Congress said Monday. The party said that the agency has been reduced to a “puppet” and “frontal organisation” of the BJP, “unleashed on its political rivals” to serve PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah’s agenda.

The Congress was reacting to a war words within the CBI. The Indian Express Monday reported about a letter written by the CBI to the CVC, saying that Special Director Rakesh Asthana, does not have the mandate to represent its chief, Director Alok Verma.

The CBI informed CVC that several officers, including Asthana, being considered for induction into the agency, “were under examination by the CBI…” The Congress asked who was recommending these names for induction into the CBI. ens

