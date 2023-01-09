CBI books former V-C of Agra university, others on charges of extortion and cheating

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against Kanpur’s Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Vinay Pathak and others over allegations of extortion and cheating.

The FIR was registered days after the Uttar Pradesh government sent a letter to the Centre recommending a CBI probe into the extortion case filed against Pathak, who is the former V-C of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University, and others in October.

So far, UP Police’s Special Task Force (STF), which was investigating the case, has arrested three people including Pathak’s alleged associate Ajay Mishra, owner of Xlict company. The other two accused have been identified as Ajay Jain and Santosh Kumar Singh and they were Mishra’s associates.

“Pathak and his associates have been booked for allegedly extorting money from one David Mario Dennis, managing director of Digitex Technologic India Pvt Ltd for approving bills related to conducting examinations at Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University in Agra,” an official said.

“Pathak had served as the officiating V-C of the Agra university from January to September 2022. Dennis’ firm Digitex Technologic India Pvt Ltd helps universities in conducting both pre- and post-examination work,” the official added.

Over the past two months, the STF issued several notices to Pathak asking him to join the probe. However, Pathak never turned up, nor did he send a representative before the task force to explain his absence.