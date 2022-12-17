scorecardresearch
CBI files FIR against 6 over ‘visa fraud’

"They were issuing without the knowledge and approval of their head of visa department," the FIR said. "It was alleged that Shokeen and Mandal had conspired with others and perpetrated a visa fraud during the period from January 1 to May 6 this year," the CBI spokesperson said.
THE CBI has registered an FIR against six persons, including two Local Law Officers (LLOs) who earlier worked with the visa department of the French Embassy, in connection with an alleged visa fraud.

“The accused persons have been identified as Shubham Shokeen and Aarti Mandal, earlier working as LLOs in Visa Department of Embassy of France, New Delhi, and Navjot Singh, Chetan Sharma, Satwinder Singh Purewal and Manpreet Singh,” said a spokesperson for the CBI. “It was alleged that Chetan and Satwinder from Punjab and Navjot from Jammu had submitted forged letters on September 8, 9 and 13, purportedly written by a private company based in Bengaluru to the consulate of France, Bengaluru for issuing entry visas, for their joining private companies in Port-Le-Havre, France.”

The FIR said, “The information of source further revealed that the three applicants had approached Shokeen and Mandal, asking them to issue entry visas for them. They issued three entry visas for them after taking Rs 50,000 from each applicant.”

“They were issuing without the knowledge and approval of their head of visa department. It was also alleged that after issuance of entry visa, Shokeen and Mandal displaced/destroyed the documents/files from the visa department,” the FIR said.

“It was alleged that Shokeen and Mandal had conspired with others and perpetrated a visa fraud during the period from January 1 to May 6 this year,” the CBI spokesperson said, adding that searches were conducted on Friday at six locations, including in Delhi, Patiala, Gurdaspur and Jammu. “Incriminating documents/articles including laptop, mobile phones, suspicious passports have so far been recovered,” the spokesperson said.

