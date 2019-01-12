CBI files chargesheet against Nalini Chidambaram

CBI has filed a chargesheet against Nalini Chidambaram, the wife of Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram, alleging that she received Rs 1.4 crore from Saradha group, which is embroiled in a chit fund scam, officials said Friday.

It has been alleged that Nalini Chidambaram entered into a criminal conspiracy with Sudipta Sen, proprietor of Saradha group, and other accused persons with an intention of cheating and misappropriation of funds of Saradha group of companies, CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said.

The charge sheet was filed in a special court in Kolkata, Dayal said.

The CBI has alleged that Manoranjana Sinh, the estranged wife of former Union minister Matang Sinh, introduced Sen to Nalini Chidambaram to manage probes by various agencies like SEBI and ROC against Sen, for which she allegedly received

Rs 1.4 crore during 2010-12 through his companies.

The Saradha group had raised Rs 2,500 crore by luring people with attracting interest rates which were not repaid.

Sen had closed operations of the company in 2013 after failing to pay returns.