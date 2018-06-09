CBI files chargesheet against former BCCI chief A C Muthiah for Rs 102-cr loss to bank

The chargesheet, filed in the court of the additional chief metropolitan magistrate, was based on a case registered in June 2016 after a complaint from Syndicate Bank. The chargesheet, filed in the court of the additional chief metropolitan magistrate, was based on a case registered in June 2016 after a complaint from Syndicate Bank.

The CBI on Friday filed a chargesheet against industrialist and former BCCI chief A C Muthiah and 24 others for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 102.87 crore to Syndicate Bank in connection with a case linked to a Chennai-based private firm in which Muthiah was chairman. The chargesheet, filed in the court of the additional chief metropolitan magistrate, was based on a case registered in June 2016 after a complaint from Syndicate Bank.

According to the complaint, the Chennai-based non-banking financial company, First Leasing Company of India Ltd, which had banking relations with Syndicate Bank’s corporate finance branch in the city, altered and manipulated the accounting database maintained on Oracle software platform.

Apart from Muthiah, Farouk M Irani, the then managing director of the company, and 23 others are accused in the case. An official release from CBI said, “It was further alleged that the company had been showing inflated income as well as inflated assets over the years (since 1998) by showing fictitious income and non-existing assets. Most of the loans shown as granted by the said company to their clients were allegedly fictitious. Loans availed from the banks were allegedly diverted to the shell companies controlled by the then Managing Director to acquire shares of said Company only. It was also alleged that the NPAs (non Performing Assets) of said company were shown to be taken over by these shell companies through bogus agreements to avoid NPA provisions resulting in inflated profits, thereby causing loss of Rs.102.87 crore (approx.) to Syndicate Bank.”

The CBI statement said the investigation revealed that the accused persons along with seven satellite shell companies had been part of a conspiracy “with statutory and internal auditors” and “allegedly cheated the bank by submitting forged financial statements to obtain undue credit limits and siphoned the same away for extraneous uses whilst causing wrongful loss of Rs 102.87 crores (approx.) to the bank”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App