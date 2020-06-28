CBI files chargesheet against Congress MLA, Karni Sena leaders

(Source: Facebook/@rajendrasinghgudhaudaipurwati) (Source: Facebook/@rajendrasinghgudhaudaipurwati)

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against 24 people, including leaders of various Rajput outfits and a Congress MLA from Rajasthan, in a case related to the 2017 violence and riots in Sanvrad in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district, in the aftermath of the death of gangster Anandpal Singh in a police encounter.

In a statement released by CBI spokesperson RK Gaur on Saturday, the agency said it had filed the chargesheet in the Court of ACJM, CBI Cases, Jodhpur.

Singh was killed in a police encounter in June 2017. The violence in Sanvrad — Singh’s hometown — had taken place during a massive meeting called by various Rajput outfits who had termed the encounter fake and demanded a CBI probe.

The accused include Lokender Singh Kalvi, the patron of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, while Mahipal Singh Makrana is the outfit’s president and Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi is the president of the Shree Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena — a rival faction. A P Singh is an advocate who has appeared as a counsel for the convicts of the 2012 Delhi gangrape case.

Among those named is Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Gudha — currently representing Udaipurwati constituency in Jhunjhunu. He had switched to Congress last year after winning the 2018 Assembly elections on a BSP ticket.

“CBI had registered the case (of the violence) on 05.01.2018 on a request from Rajasthan Government & subsequent notification issued by Govt. of India, and taken over the investigation of the FIR No. 115/2017, earlier registered at Police Station, Jaswantgarh, Nagaur (Rajasthan). It was alleged that after the encounter with police on 24.06.2017, Sh. Anand Pal Singh died & his body was not cremated and instead, a Shradhanjali Sabha was organised at Village Sanwrad, the native village of deceased, for pressurising the government to accept their demands,” read the CBI statement.

