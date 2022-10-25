CBI files charges against 12 in Bengal teacher recruitment scam

The CBI on Tuesday filed a chargesheet naming 12 people in connection with an alleged scam in recruitment of assistant teachers for classes IX and X in secondary and higher secondary schools across West Bengal.
Among those named in the charge-sheet, filed before Special Judge, Alipore, are former West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC) adviser Shanti Prasad Sinha and Kalyanmoy Ganguly, then president of the ad-hoc committee of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBSE).
Following orders of the Calcutta High Court, a case was registered on April 7 relating to alleged illegal appointments of assistant teachers.
“Besides Sinha and Ganguly, we have also named Ashok Kumar Saha, then assistant secretary, WBCSSC; Subires Bhattacharyya, then chairman, WBCSSC; Parna Bose and Samarjit Acharya, then programme officers of WBCSSC; and six private persons — Prasanna Kumar Roy, alias Rakesh; Pradip Singh; Jnui Das; Md Azad Ali Mirza; Imam Momin; and Rohit Kumar Jha,” the CBI spokesperson said.
“During investigation, it came to the fore that the accused, including public servants or private persons, entered into a conspiracy to extend the undue advantage of giving appointments to unqualified candidates,” the CBI spokesperson said. “Four charge-sheeted public servants — Sinha, Bhattacharya, Ganguly and Saha — and two private persons (Roy and Singh) are presently in judicial custody.”
