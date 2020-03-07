CBI files case in UP EPF scam

A total of Rs 4,122.70 crore was invested in DHFL, of which Rs 2,267.90 crore is outstanding. (File Photo) A total of Rs 4,122.70 crore was invested in DHFL, of which Rs 2,267.90 crore is outstanding. (File Photo)

The CBI has registered a case in connection with the alleged Rs 2,267-crore Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) scam in Uttar Pradesh.

The case, where savings of power sector employees had been invested in the beleaguered Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), had been first registered by UP Police. It was later referred to the CBI by the state government.

Pravin Kumar Gupta, former secretary of the UP State Power Sector Employees’ Trust, and Sudhanshu Dwivedi, former director, finance, of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), have been named as accused for criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery. Both were arrested by the Hazratganj police last November, CBI sources said.

DHFL came in the eye of the storm after a report suggested that the firm, through a maze of shell companies, had siphoned off Rs 31,000 crore out of total bank loans of Rs 97,000 crore.

Provident funds of UPPCL employees were being invested in FDs of nationalised banks till October 2016. On a proposal by Gupta and former UPPCL managing director A P Mishra, the investment of funds started in PNB Housing since December 2016, according to the officials.

From March 2017 to December 2018, Gupta, after getting an endorsement from Dwivedi, violated Central government guidelines and invested over 50 per cent of funds in DHFL, the FIR stated.

A total of Rs 4,122.70 crore was invested in DHFL, of which Rs 2,267.90 crore is outstanding.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.