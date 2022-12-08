scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

CBI filed 56 cases against MPs, MLAs in last 5 years: Govt

The CBI has filed 56 cases against MPs and MLAs in the past five years and charge sheet has been filed in 22 cases, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

In a written response to a question, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh gave state-wise data of cases registered against legislators. According to the data, 10 cases were registered in Andhra Pradesh between 2017 and 2022, the highest during the period.

“It was followed by six cases each in Uttar Pradesh and Kerala, five each in West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh, four in Tamil Nadu, three each in Manipur, Delhi and Bihar, two each in J&K and Karnataka and one each in Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Lakshadweep,” Singh said.

The conviction rate for the premier agency in the last five years ranged from 66.90 per cent in 2017 to 67.56 per cent in 2021. The agency recorded a conviction rate of 69.83 per cent in 2020, the highest during the five years, the data showed.

The legislators against whom the CBI has registered cases belong to the Congress, Trinamool Congress, YSR Congress Party, AAP, RJD, BJP, Samajwadi Party, AIADMK, TDP, Jan Sena Party and NCP, Singh said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-12-2022 at 02:41:31 am
Madhya Pradesh HC declares 2018 Khargapur Assembly election void

