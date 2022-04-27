Now, CBI looks into extortion charges against ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir

After registering five first information reports against Param Bir Singh earlier this month, the CBI has now initiated three preliminary inquiries against the former Mumbai police commissioner.

Sources said these inquiries are based on three separate complaints of extortion made against Singh.

“There were some pending complaints which had not been taken cognisance of. We have initiated preliminary inquiries in those matters. A regular case will be filed if we find prima facie evidence to go ahead. All the action is in line with the directions of the Supreme Court,” a CBI official said.

The agency had officially taken over the five criminal cases registered by the Maharashtra police against Singh earlier this month after a Supreme Court directive. Last month, amid opposition from Maharashtra, the court transferred the investigation against Singh to the CBI and put all departmental proceedings against him on hold.

Singh, who was transferred out in the wake of the Antilia Bomb scare case in which suspended Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze is being prosecuted by the National Investigation Agency, levelled corruption allegations against former home minister Anil Deshmukh in a letter sent to the chief minister. A petition was then filed in the Bombay High Court, which ordered a CBI probe against Deshmukh.

Following the episode, the Maharashtra police had registered five FIRs alleging extortion, corruption and misconduct on the part of Singh.

While transferring the case, the apex court had said, “The objective is to embolden and gain the people’s confidence in the police force by an impartial investigation which is necessary.”

“This is not a reflection on the police force of the state of Maharashtra,” said a bench of Justices SK Kaul and MM Sundresh. But it flagged “the troubling situation arising at the higher echelons which has brought about the scenario as presented before us”.

The bench also ruled that future FIRs against Singh would also be transferred to the central agency.

It rejected the state government’s argument that “the FIRs registered really have to be appreciated in a scenario where when a person loses power, the persons who suffer at his hand come up with their hands and FIRs are registered”.

Explained | Why Supreme Court has told Maharashtra govt to halt probe against Param Bir Singh

The bench said: “It is not a coincidental occurrence or occurrences arising from the aforesaid but we do believe prima facie there has been some concerted effort in this direction arising from the intense battle, which needs investigation by an agency outside the state police.”

“We are not saying the appellant (Singh) is a whistleblower. We are not saying that anyone involved in this process is washed with milk… what is the truth, who is at fault, how does such a scenario come to prevail presenting a disturbing picture before the court is something…. that requires an independent probe,” said the top court.

On November 22 last year, the court granted Singh a major relief when it directed the police not to arrest him in the criminal cases. The police had earlier told the court Singh could not be considered a whistleblower under the law as he chose to speak out against alleged corruption involving Deshmukh only after he was transferred.

“The CBI must hold an impartial inquiry to all these aspects to find out whether the allegations made resulting in the FIRs being registered have a ring of truth or whether they are only a repercussion of the appellant having raised a red flag,” the court said and noted that it was not commenting on the merits of the allegations.

It directed that the case records be transferred to CBI within one week.

“The very timings of all these (FIRs against Singh) raises grave doubts,” the court said, adding that “it is reflecting on the whole administration…”