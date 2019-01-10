Out on bail, CBI DSP moves court against Alok Verma’s orders to reinstate officers

CBI’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Devender Kumar, who is out on bail in connection with bribery allegations involving the agency’s Special Director Rakesh Asthana, moved the Delhi High Court against Director Alok Verma’s decision to reinstate several officers considered close to him.

Advertising

Kumar, who was arrested in October last year, petitioned the High Court to also direct the CBI not to allow Verma to deal with the bribery FIR against him and Asthana.

Kumar’s petition is likely to be listed for hearing on Friday before Justice Najmi Waziri, who has already reserved verdict on various petitions of Special Director Rakesh Asthana, Kumar and middleman Manoj Prasad seeking to quash the bribery FIR against them.

Hours after resuming charge as CBI Director following a Supreme Court judgment, Verma on Wednesday reinstated “with immediate effect” officers who were moved out after he was sent on forced leave last October following a bitter spat with Asthana.

A key return on Verma’s orders was that of A K Sharma, a Gujarat-cadre officer, who returned to the important post of Joint Director (Policy). The other significant comeback was that of Anish Prasad as DIG of SU-1 (Surveillance) unit.

Advertising

Prasad, who had been transferred to the Administration and Personnel Department, was at the centre of a tussle between Asthana and Verma last July — Verma had ensured that Prasad was brought back from Tripura.