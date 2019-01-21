CBI DSP AK Bassi, probe officer in Asthana case, moves SC challenging transfer order

The crisis within the CBI showed no signs of abating as DSP Ajay Kumar Bassi Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging his transfer order to Port Blair issued by the interim CBI chief Nageswara Rao on January 11.

The DSP, in his petition, said his transfer would prejudice the probe in the alleged corruption case against ousted CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

“It is passed by an officer/authority not competent to pass such orders. The impugned order intends to victimize the Petitioner herein. The impugned order seeks to unfairly prejudice the investigation against Rakesh Asthana, in FIR RC 13(A)/ 2018/AC-III dated October 15, 2018,” said Bassi, who was the investigating officer in the Asthana case.

After Alok Verma was reinstated as CBI chief on January 9 by the Supreme Court, he revoked the transfer order of officials probing the alleged corruption case against Rakesh Asthana. Asthana has been accused of taking bribes in the Moin Qureshi case.

However, Nageswara Rao reversed all the transfer orders issued by Alok Verma after a high-powered committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ousted the CBI chief based on corruption charges in a CVC report.

Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana were divested of their powers and sent on leave in October after they accused each other of corruption.