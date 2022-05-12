CBI dismisses four officials for extortion bid in Chandigarh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested and dismissed from the service four of its officers posted in Delhi for allegedly trying to extort a businessman in Chandigarh by threatening to implicate him in a terrorism case on Tuesday.

The CBI has registered a case of corruption against the officials, identified as sub-inspectors Sumit Gupta, Pradeep Rana, Ankur Kumar and Akash Ahlawat. The arrested accused are being produced before the competent court in Chandigarh Thursday.

“As part of its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and other offences, not only in respect of those from outside but also its own officials, the CBI, on receipt of the complaint, immediately registered a case (first against one of the officers), identified its three other officials allegedly involved in the matter and effected their arrests. Taking a serious note of this act on part of these delinquent officials, all four of them were dismissed from service,” a CBI spokesperson said.

Sources said that the four were caught by the Chandigarh Police and handed over to the CBI Chandigarh zone after realising that they were CBI officials.

While the officials were trying to extort the businessman, there was an altercation and subsequently, a call was made to the police control room following which they were nabbed, added sources.

“The complainant, who is running a partnership firm in Chandigarh, alleged that on May 10, six people, including CBI officials, entered his office and threatened him that he would be arrested for supporting and providing money to terrorists as they had information regarding the same. It was further alleged that the accused forcefully took the complainant away in a car and demanded Rs 25 lakh from him,” the CBI spokesperson said.

The CBI has conducted searches at the premises of the arrested officials. “Incriminating documents recovered during searches are being scrutinised,” the spokesperson added.

Narrating the events, a senior Chandigarh Police officer said: “A call was received at the police control room around 2.30 am about a fight between two parties near gate number 3 of police lines, Sector-26 Tuesday night. By the time the police reached the spot, one of the parties had left the scene. Four men who were found present at the spot declined to reveal their identities. After much pursuit, they disclosed that they were from the CBI, Delhi.”

The police officer said that, in the meantime, members of the opposite party reached the Sector-26 police station. “They belonged to an IT company at IT Park, Chandigarh. They levelled allegations of extortion and corruption against the four personnel. As the matter involved CBI personnel, we informed the CBI zonal headquarters in Sector 30. The four men were handed over to the CBI. A CBI team from zonal headquarters seized CCTV camera footage of the nearby area of police lines Sector 26,” the officer added.